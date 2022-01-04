SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Wilson School District is among those in Berks County taking advantage of the state-funded COVID-19 testing proagram for schools.
Andrew Hoffert, Wilson's director of student support and services, said the district started administering the COVID tests for students around Thanksgiving.
"There were a couple of different options available," Hoffert said. "We chose to go with the onsite rapid antigen testing option for students to start."
Mondays and Wednesdays, the district has rapid testing available by appointment for students who have symptoms or a known exposure.
"We started looking into it back in October, mainly because we were hearing from families that they were really having a difficult time getting tests, either from their physicians or from pediatricians' offices," Hoffert explained. "Also, they were becoming less and less available at CVS and Rite Aid as well."
The Hamburg Area School District has asymptomatic testing available for students.
The Fleetwood Area School District is currently doing 15-minute rapid testing for staff. It's continuing to talk about implementing student testing with parent permission through the state program.
Wilson said, right now, it's continuing with in-person education with a mask mandate in place. The district said it will continue to monitor health and safety recommendations.
"We haven't made the decision to go virtual or anything like that now," Hoffert said, "but we certainly are discussing what that would look like if we had to do that at some point."