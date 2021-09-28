BOYERTOWN, Pa. – Boyertown Area School District Solicitor Jeffrey Sultanik had news to share at Tuesday night's school board meeting, as parents and students waited to address the topic during the public comments section.
Sultanik reported that a judge in the federal district court of eastern Pennsylvania on Monday evening rejected a lawsuit against the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District. The suit was issued by parents who argued that the district's policy requiring masks to be worn in schools is unlawful.
However, Sultanik said that a different case in Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania will rule on the state's mandate in three to four weeks.
By then, the school mask requirement could change, as the Wolf administration has said it will reexamine its mandate in early October. The mandate was issued at the end of August by Alison Beam, the state's acting health secretary, in response to what she described as "steep increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19," as well as a rise in cases among children.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) contends that masks help to reduce the emission of respiratory droplets when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk, or breathe — all of which are primary ways COVID-19 is spread. Masks also reduce inhalation of such droplets by the wearer, the CDC says.
Still, about a half-dozen parents and one student spoke out against Boyertown's mandatory mask policy.
David Windsor said "the policy of forced masking is a failure" and the school board should end "the continued abuse of our children."
Barbara Furman, a former teacher in the district, said, "How easy we give up our civil liberties. Parents don't have the freedom to choose what's best for their children."
Melissa Eshelman charged that "adults in the district are bullying our children."
"The entire sense of the building has changed," said her son, Jaden Eshelman, a Boyertown Area Senior High student. "Everything feels segregated and far apart."
Suicide prevention presentation
The board received a suicide prevention presentation and a Pennsylvania Youth Survey from David Schmaldienst, assistant principal at Middle School West, and Kristen Horton, supervisor of student services.
Schmaldienst told the directors about the Safe2Say Something program, which has been in effect in the district for several years. The program focuses on recognizing the warning signs and signals of depression and suicidal thoughts, especially when they appear on social media.
Safe2Say Something has six team members who are all on the Boyertown district's staff. During 2020-21, Schmaldienst said they received 58 tips, of which 24 were for suicide ideation and five for depression. So far, in the one month of the 2021-22 school year, 13 tips have been received.
Horton focused her comments on the social and emotional learning skills being taught which she says will provide the life skills and experience to support healthy coping strategies.
She also explained that the Pennsylvania Youth Survey is given confidentially to students in the sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grades to determine attitudes, knowledge, behavior and experience as they relate to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.
Senior spotlights
The directors honored the first of the class of 2022 senior spotlights, which featured the following students:
- Oliver Heath
- Abigail Cadwallader
- Caitlyn Riddell
Student representatives
Also, the board welcomed Sarah Drakas as senior student representative and Olivia Brodowski as junior student representative. The students will give a report to the board and the public about events happening in the elementary, middle and high schools.
Class of 2025
Finally, the directors approved the creation of a student activity account for the class of 2025 treasury account. The account is needed to deposit money received and to make payments for the class of 2025 activities.