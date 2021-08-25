BOYERTOWN, Pa. – Tuesday night's meeting of the Boyertown Area School Board moved smoothly until the second public comments agenda item. That's when the public is invited to speak on topics of their choosing which are not on the agenda.
It appeared that community members were anxious to continue the battle over the district's health and safety policy, which was approved in a 5-4 vote taken at the board's July 27 meeting.
The policy states that indoor mask-wearing will be optional for students and staff in grades 7-12, while masks will be required for pre-K through sixth grade for the first 13 days of school, at which time the requirement would be reevaluated.
Well over a dozen people spoke on both sides of the issue Tuesday night.
The audio during the YouTube stream of the meeting made it difficult to hear all the comments that were made, but it appeared obvious that the issue will continue to be raised at future board meetings.
Other business
Prior to the public comments debate, the board did manage to conduct business.
It approved a contract with Dr. Ravinder Singh, medical director of MegSung Urgent Care, for physician services for a period of five year through June 30, 2026.
The contract calls for Singh to provide required student physical examinations at the cost of $30 per exam. Also, he will provide consultative support and oversight of procedures for school district medical personnel at the cost of $300 per school nurse.
The YMCA Before and After School Program for 2021-22 also was approved.
The Boyertown YMCA has been operating an after-school childcare program at Boyertown and Washington elementary schools since 2000 and at Gilbertsville Elementary School since 2010. The YMCA expanded the after-school program at New Hanover-Upper Frederick Elementary School and added a before-school childcare program at all four schools during the 2011-12 school year.
The hours of operation for the before-school program will continue at 6:00 a.m. until the start of school and the after-school program will run to 6:15 p.m.
The YMCA is proposing a continuation of the program for the upcoming school year with no increase in charges over last year. The negotiated revenue from the YMCA for 2020-21 is $51,660, payable in ten equal installments on the first business day of each month.
Also, the directors approved the district's agreement with Kelly Education Services agreement pending final review from the district solicitor.
The district administration claims it has been experiencing difficulty in finding and maintaining an adequate substitute pool to fill professional staff coverage needs. By partnering with KES, the administration says the district can strengthen its ability to support students though consistent substitute coverage and create opportunity for enhanced recruiting of staff in the future.
Superintendent Marybeth Torchia recognized the passing of longtime Boyertown baseball coach Lee Mecherley, who was killed in an automobile accident Saturday.
The directors also approved a change in title of the director of business services position to accounting manager position.
Finally, the district recognized eight students who satisfied their high school graduation requirements over the summer. Diplomas were awarded to the following students:
- Izabella Yana Demou
- Nathanel Joseph Jomarron
- Chan Young Kim
- Dylan Lucas Malick
- Jayme Lee Overstreet
- Janson Quinn Podbutsky
- Christopher Jude Riley
- Tyler Stephen Ward