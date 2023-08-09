BETHLEHEM, Pa - He's not behind an instrument, but his job is just as important.

“For Musikfest this year, I'm monitor engineer at Plaza Tropical. Last year, I was at Festplatz,” said Harrison Collins of Schuylkill County, who at just 20-years-old is running the side stage sound board.

But he's been around music as long as he can remember.

“Around the time I was five-years-old, everything really started. I mean, going out, seeing my dad play with all these bands he was with at the time,” said Collins.

He comes from a musical family, with his father being a musician, his uncle currently on tour with Gwar, and his grandfather, Eddie Collins, a longtime drummer, DJ and music historian.

"Just growing up in the family, I mean my grandfather's been doing it for, geez, close to sixty years now, probably," recalled Collins. "It's so much motivation and support behind me with my family and stuff like that. It's very surreal."

As he works his second Musikfest, he's already building a resume that includes Pat Benatar, Switchfoot and The Hooters.

"Sometimes, I'm at front house, where I'm mixing for the crowd, but a lot of the times, I'm on stage, where I'm mixing for each individual band member. So whatever they want they tell me, and I make it happen for them,” said Collins.

Making it happen behind the board at a young age in the industry, with decades of family experience and support behind him.

"I got a long way, and I'm loving it every day.”