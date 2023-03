MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Schuylkill County woman was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township.

Authorities say 41-year-old Stacey Hensley of Orwigsburg was travelling northbound on the 4000 block of Pottsville Pike when she was involved in a near head-on collision with another vehicle. Both drivers were transported to Reading Hospital. Hensley was pronounced dead.

The road remained closed for nearly 2 hours.

Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.