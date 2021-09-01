READING, Pa. — As the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida make their way across Berks County, the National Weather Service is expecting a significant rise of water in the Schuylkill River.

At noon Wednesday, the gauge near the Penn Street Bridge in Reading measured the river's depth at 2.24 feet. By 8 a.m. on Thursday, the NWS said it expects the river to rise more than 14 feet, cresting at a level of 16.3 feet. That's nearly a foot above flood stage.

Upstream, the gauge at Fisher Dam Road near Hamburg took a noon reading of 5.35 feet. By 6 a.m. on Thursday, the NWS said it expects the Schuylkill to crest there at a level of 11.9 feet, which is just below the 12-foot flood stage.

It's a different story in neighboring Montgomery County, where the NWS said it expects the river in Pottstown to crest at 2 p.m. on Thursday at a level of 17.8 feet. That's more than 5 feet above flood stage. At the same time, the river in Norristown is expected to crest at nearly 8 feet above the 13-foot flood stage.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday began releasing water from Blue Marsh Lake at a rate of 2,000 cubic feet per minute in an effort to minimize the threat of flooding along the Schuylkill.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.