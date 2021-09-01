READING, Pa. — As the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida make their way across Berks County, the National Weather Service is expecting a significant rise of water in the Schuylkill River.
At noon Wednesday, the gauge near the Penn Street Bridge in Reading measured the river's depth at 2.24 feet. By 8 a.m. on Thursday, the NWS said it expects the river to rise more than 14 feet, cresting at a level of 16.3 feet. That's nearly a foot above flood stage.
Upstream, the gauge at Fisher Dam Road near Hamburg took a noon reading of 5.35 feet. By 6 a.m. on Thursday, the NWS said it expects the Schuylkill to crest there at a level of 11.9 feet, which is just below the 12-foot flood stage.
It's a different story in neighboring Montgomery County, where the NWS said it expects the river in Pottstown to crest at 2 p.m. on Thursday at a level of 17.8 feet. That's more than 5 feet above flood stage. At the same time, the river in Norristown is expected to crest at nearly 8 feet above the 13-foot flood stage.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday began releasing water from Blue Marsh Lake at a rate of 2,000 cubic feet per minute in an effort to minimize the threat of flooding along the Schuylkill.