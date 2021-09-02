NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Schuylkill River At Berne affecting Berks County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Schuylkill River At Reading affecting Berks County. Schuylkill River At Philadelphia affecting Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. Schuylkill River At Norristown affecting Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties. Schuylkill River At Pottstown affecting Montgomery County. For the Schuylkill River...including Berne, Reading, Pottstown, Norristown, Philadelphia...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Schuylkill River At Berne. * Until this evening. * At 3:01 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:01 AM EDT Thursday was 15.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is near crest early this morning and will fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Open adjacent land begins to flood between Shoemakersville and Hamburg. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Miller Street in Shoemakersville floods. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Mohrsville Road in Perry Township floods. Second Street in Shoemakersville floods. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Main Street in Shoemakersville floods. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Several residences and businesses in Shoemakersville are inundated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 08/19/1955. && Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Schuylkill River Berne 12.0 15.7 Thu 3 am EDT 10.2 8.6 7.2 &&