READING, Pa. - After heavy rain Wednesday night, river levels are continuing to rise, including the Schuylkill River in Berks County and areas further south.
The river in Reading was just over flood stage at 6:30 a.m., and was expected to crest in the moderate flood stage.
A portion of River Road near the Buttonwood Street Bridge was flooded Thursday morning, WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden reports.
Route 724 was also closed near the Berks/Chester county line, in the Union Township area. Several people were trapped in their cars in the floodwater, despite road barriers in place, said the Birdsboro-Union Fire Department.
River and creek levels are expected to continue to rise Thursday, as several inches of rain from Wednesday are absorbed.