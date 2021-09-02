  • Caitlin Rearden

WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden reports from River Road in Reading, where flooding from the river has closed part of the road

READING, Pa. - After heavy rain Wednesday night, river levels are continuing to rise, including the Schuylkill River in Berks County and areas further south.

The river in Reading was just over flood stage at 6:30 a.m., and was expected to crest in the moderate flood stage.

A portion of River Road near the Buttonwood Street Bridge was flooded Thursday morning, WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden reports.

Route 724 was also closed near the Berks/Chester county line, in the Union Township area. Several people were trapped in their cars in the floodwater, despite road barriers in place, said the Birdsboro-Union Fire Department.

River and creek levels are expected to continue to rise Thursday, as several inches of rain from Wednesday are absorbed.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.