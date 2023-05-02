BERN TWP., Pa. – Nonprofit Schuylkill River Greenways has new data to help it expand a trail that goes from Reading to Hamburg.
The project team presented its first results at the Bern Township Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night.
The team worked with 17 communities between Reading and Hamburg to find gaps in the trail. They plan to add 20 miles to the trail.
The group's executive director says the addition would be a boost to the economy, but the group needs community support to get it off the ground.
"There's so much trail to build that we can't do it all ourselves, and we need people in the community to step forward and say, 'Hey, I want to be involved, I want to be a part of this project,'" said Elaine Paul Schaefer, executive director, Schuylkill River Greenways.
Schuylkill River Greenways is also presenting its findings at next week's Berks County Board of Commissioners meeting.