READING, Pa. - The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA) held its first historic meeting Wednesday since it formed in late April to forge ahead with making train service between Reading and Philadelphia a reality.
The meeting was held at the Berks County Services Center.
The meeting was mostly organizational. They dealt with housekeeping items like electing officers, discussing consultants, finding a bank and insurance, the creation of subcommittees and formally recognizing Amtrak as the operator of choice for the railway.
The creation on the SRPRA is not a guarantee that passenger rail will return between the Reading-Philadelphia corridor, but it is a necessary step in a long process of research and planning.
Amtrak, on their long-term proposal is looking at extension service from Scranton, from the Lehigh Valley and from Reading," says Christian Leinbach, one of the Berks county representatives and chair of the SRPRA. "I believe it is vital that we work together as three communities to be able to show Amtrak, that this is the area they want to focus on."
Leinbach says it's important for the public to remember this is still early in the process and each of the three counties, Berks, Montgomery, and Chester will have to reauthorize the authority in three years.
"In three years, it will force each county to look back and say is this still the right thing for Berks, is this right for Chester, is it right for Montgomery county," says Leinbach. "Now that we know more about the financial impacts, we know about the opportunities, potential risks; we will have to make a decision."
The first order of business was to elect officers for the authority.
The authority voted to appoint: Leinbach as chairman; Moskowitz as vice-chair; Lawrence as treasurer and France as secretary.
Each of the three counties appointed three members to the authority.
The three members from Berks County are: County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach; Jim Gerlach, president and CEO of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance and Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.
The three members from Montgomery County are: Montgomery County Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence, Jr.; Scott France, director of the Montgomery County Planning Commission, and David Zellers, director of the Montgomery County Commerce Department.
The three members from Chester County are: Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz; Brian O’Leary, director of the Chester County Planning Commission, and Phoenixville Mayor Peter Urscheler.
As part of other start-up business, the authority:
- Determined meetings will be held on the fourth Monday of the month (with exceptions for holidays) and that they will be conducted via Zoom. The meetings will not be held in person, but the public is invited to participate through a link provided on the county website.
- Appointed Daniel P. Becker, an attorney with Kozloff Stoudt, as the interim solicitor for the panel.
- Authorized staff from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance to investigate purchasing the domain name SRPRA.com for the organization’s website. It was also determined to also secure SRPRA.net.
- Formed subcommittees for marketing and public relations, personnel, planning, finance and community engagement.
- Voted to send a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration to express interest in the Corridor Identification Development Program, which will provide federal funds for the infrastructure project in the United States. The letter simply serves as a prelude to the official application, which will most likely be submitted in 2023.
- Voted to notify Amtrack that the authority is choosing it as the operator of the passenger rail and that the authority will support a formalized agreement at the appropriate time.
- Discussed hiring a consultant to assist in the federal application process and determined two different quotes will be needed.
There was one commenter during the public comment period.
Harry Stouffer, Reading, wanted to know what the cost for the rail service will be for taxpayers.
“If this is such a great idea, then why isn’t Amtrack or SEPTA taking it up on its own,” Stouffer questioned. “This will be expensive. How does a family of four afford this (train tickets to Philadelphia)? The rich will get the benefit of this.”
Leinbach stated that those on the authority are approaching the process in a very deliberate and very open way.
“The committee has placed a clause in the formation of the authority that in three years each county will be required to reauthorize the authority,” Leinbach said.
Leinbach said that Pennsylvania law requires authorities to be formed for a period of 50 years.
“There’s more that we don’t know today than we will know (in three years),” Leinbach said. “But this is a critical step in bringing rail service back to Reading, Pottstown and Phoenixville. We are doing this because it is right and because it is necessary, and we will see where we are in three years. I’m proud of the work we’ve done, and we have not hidden any information. We will be public.”
The group's meetings will all be open to the public and typically held virtually on the 4th Monday of each month.