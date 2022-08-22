READING, Pa. — The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority voted Monday afternoon to award a consultant's contract to Transportation for America.

Last month, the authority met with two potential consultants:

John Roberts Smith, chairman of Transportation for America, and Alex Metcalf, president of TEMS Transportation economics management systems.

At that meeting, Smith told the authority that Transportation for America is a national alliance of elected local and state leaders to see that voices are heard at both the state and federal levels.

Smith also said that Transportation for America serves as policy adviser to the Southern Rail Commission, which is the oldest passenger rail commission in the country.

The authority voted to award the consultant's contract following a closed-door executive session during the all-virtual meeting Monday, but it did not reveal any of the details of the terms of the agreement.

Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach, authority chairman, said the contract is contingent on a review and approval by the authority's solicitor.

Also following the executive session, the authority voted to authorize negotiations for a contract for an interim executive director.

Jim Gerlach, authority member and chair of the personnel committee, said the committee had conversations with four individuals who expressed an interest in serving in the interim executive director's position and that the committee has a preferred candidate.

The individual was not named in public.

Gerlach said the plan is to have a proposed contract on the authority's Sept. 19 agenda.

The authority is a joint venture among Berks, Montgomery and Chester counties and is tasked with the long-term goal of restoring passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.

Other business

The authority approved adoption of an official logo, which includes the acronym SRPRA below a series of red and blue curved lines.