READING, Pa. – One day after the Chester County commissioners approved the formation of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach announced that the authority is effectively formed.
The authority's first meeting will be scheduled for late June, he said.
Leinbach said the agenda for the first meeting will include organizational procedures for the authority to operate.
Last week, both the Berks and Montgomery commissioners voted unanimously to form the authority, which has a long-term goal of restoring passenger rail between Reading and Philadelphia. Chester County's unanimous vote was Wednesday.
The authority could only be formed with the approval of all three counties.
Previous passenger rail service to Philadelphia ended in 1981.
The formation of the authority comes one year after a tri-county rail committee was formed to study the issue.
The new authority will consist of a nine-member panel, with three members from each county, including one commissioner.
The three members from Berks County are Jim Gerlach, president and CEO of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, Reading Mayor Eddie Moran and Leinbach.
While the formation of the authority does not guarantee an outcome of restored passenger rail service, Leinbach called the move exciting.
“It's an exciting place to be, but there's a lot of work in front of us,” Leinbach said. “It just is exciting to see the kind of bipartisan support for this effort, not that there aren't some detractors -- and that's understandable -- but you had 3-0 votes in all three counties and that is a very positive sign.”
In addition, the commissioners on Thursday morning voted to adopt a resolution to allow the county to form a technical committee specifically to advise the Berks County members of the authority on technical matters.
Leinbach said there was also a technical committee in place for the three members who served on the Tri-County Passenger Rail Committee.
“We want to continue that going forward to get their expertise,” Leinbach said.