Train tracks

READING, Pa. –  A little more than two months after it was officially formed, the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority will hold its first meeting Wednesday, July 6.

The inaugural meeting of the SRPRA will largely be organizational, with the election of officers, adoption of bylaws and selection of a permanent office for the organization, among other initial tasks.

The authority was formed by Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties with the long-term goal of restoring passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia, although such an outcome is not guaranteed.

Previous passenger rail service to Philadelphia ended in 1981.

The body will consist of a nine-member panel, with three members from each county, including one commissioner. 

All three counties approved the creation of the authority last April, a year after a tri-county rail committee was formed to study the issue.

Wednesday's meeting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Berks County Services Center. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you