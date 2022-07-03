READING, Pa. – A little more than two months after it was officially formed, the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority will hold its first meeting Wednesday, July 6.
The inaugural meeting of the SRPRA will largely be organizational, with the election of officers, adoption of bylaws and selection of a permanent office for the organization, among other initial tasks.
The authority was formed by Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties with the long-term goal of restoring passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia, although such an outcome is not guaranteed.
Previous passenger rail service to Philadelphia ended in 1981.
The body will consist of a nine-member panel, with three members from each county, including one commissioner.
All three counties approved the creation of the authority last April, a year after a tri-county rail committee was formed to study the issue.
Wednesday's meeting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Berks County Services Center.