READING, Pa. – The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority voted Monday to authorize its executive director to solicit consultant proposals for engineering and environmental professional services to assist in the development of a service plan for the proposed passenger rail line.

The authority acted on the advice of Scott France, chairman of the planning committee, who explained the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has urged the start of the process ahead of some key financial assistance.

The authority is currently waiting on a finalized grant agreement with the FRA for a congressionally mandated grant in the amount of $750,000.

But more importantly, the authority is waiting to find out if the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail project will be accepted into the FRA’s Corridor Identification Development Program. An announcement is expected in September.

The program is a key component in working towards the planning process to restore passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.

“We have gotten consistent guidance from the FRA that it is desirable if we are able to begin some of our activities before the quarterly advancements (from the grant) are made,” France said. “I think it would look well to the FRA that we are committed and ready to go. It would also give us a head start because even if we're accepted into the Corridor Identification program in September, it could be well into 2024 before we are actually working with the Corridor ID money.”

“The 750,000 we have would not be eligible for future match money because it is federal and it does not require match money upon itself,” France explained. “If we're ready to go and have use for that funding, there's no reason to sit on it and not get started.”

Berks County Commissioner and authority chairman Christian Y. Leinbach noted that the development of a service plan cannot be undertaken by the authority’s existing overall project consultant, Transportation for America.

“That’s not what Transportation for America does,” Leinbach said. “We need a specific type of consultant which is delineated in the material (from the FRA.)

The anticipated cost for the development of a service development plan is about $2 million.

The authority is a joint venture between Berks, Montgomery and Chester Counties and is tasked with the long-term goal of restoring passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia.