READING, Pa. — The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority learned Monday that representatives of the SRPRA had a meeting with officials from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to discuss the use of funds from a federal grant.

Tom Frawley, the SRPRA's interim executive director, explained the funds come from a congressionally mandated grant in the amount of $750,000, and it has nothing to do with the FRA's corridor identification development program.

The authority said it expects to learn in September whether the SRPRA project is accepted into the program, which is a key component in working toward the planning process to restore passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.

"There is no guarantee that because this money has been awarded that we are getting into the corridor program," Frawley said. "The grant was originated through our legislative delegation and our congressional delegation, and it is being administered, as is typical, through the Federal Railroad Administration."

Frawley said the FRA prefers that the authority proceed with work on the service development plan for the proposed project and not wait until the authority finds out if the project has been accepted into the corridor program.

Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach, the SRPRA's chair, said the FRA representatives made it very clear that they will work with the authority as soon as it starts the process on the service development plan.

The anticipated cost for the service development plan is about $2 million.

Scott France, a member of the authority and the director of the Montgomery County Planning Commission, reported that Amtrak has informed him that it has all of the in-house elements covered as far as revenue forecasting and modeling.

"So when it comes time to get those numbers," he said, "they'll partner with us and advised us not to even get an outside consultant, as they have their internal house, as well as the [outside] consultants they work with."

Also Monday, the authority voted to award a social media consulting contract to Virtual Farm Creative, Phoenixville, with a rate of $2,500 per month through the end of this calendar year.

The authority is an effort involving Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties.