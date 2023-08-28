READING, Pa. – The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority learned Monday it will have to wait a couple of additional months to find out whether it will be accepted into the Federal Railroad Administration Corridor ID program.

Scott France, a member of the authority and the director the Montgomery County Planning Commission, reported that the Federal Railroad Administration conducted a webinar last week for the participants in the Corridor ID application process where officials publicly announced that they do not expect the decisions to be released until sometime in November.

The decision is critical because, if accepted into the program, it will become a vital step in establishing passenger rail service.

Originally, the decision was expected in September.

But France said the delay does not come as too much of a surprise because there was a total of 90 eligible applications submitted in hopes of being accepted into the program.

France said it is unclear how many of the 90-applications will be accepted.

If not accepted into the program, that does not mean the effort to restore passenger rail between Reading and Philadelphia will be ended.

“There should be future rounds of the Corridor ID Program but there’s not a lot of detail,” France said. “They're still being a little less specific on it, but they did say that the next round would probably not take place until after 2024. We really are hoping that this cycle is the one we get accepted to and can get a get off and running with the work we've already done. Otherwise, we would have to wait what could be a decent amount of time until the next round.”

If accepted into the program, from the fall of 2023 until the end of 2024, the first step will be to develop the scope, schedule, and cost estimate to prepare what is known as a service development plan.

That first step would be funded through the FRA with $500,000 in seed money, with no matching funds required.

Step two would use the service development plan to identify the schedule of work, the capital project inventory, and a plan to specify what would have to be done to institute service. While there would be no funding ceiling identified from the FRA, a 10% match would be required from the authority.

Step three would be the preliminary engineering and design phase, and would also have no funding ceiling from the FRA, but would require a 20% match from the authority.

“Once we get through step 3, we would technically be out of the Corridor ID program and into the pipeline where we would be getting the Federal/State partnership program dollars,” France said.

“But a lot of these (steps) are what we're currently planning and outlining and preparing for with the $750,000 federal grant with the FRA,” he added.

Earlier this year, the authority was awarded a congressionally mandated FRA grant in the amount of $750,000, but that award has no bearing on the acceptance into the Corridor ID program.

The authority is a joint venture between Berks, Montgomery and Chester Counties and is tasked with the long-term goal of restoring passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia.