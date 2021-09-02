Ida - Caitlin Rearden - RACC

The Schuylkill River flows behind the Reading Area Community College library on Sept. 2.

 Caitlin Rearden | 69 News

READING, Pa. — The Schuylkill River in Reading fell back below flood stage Thursday afternoon, a few hours after it crested at 17.02. 

At 3 p.m., the river was at 13.93 feet, according to the National Weather Service's gauge near the Penn Street Bridge. The flood stage there is 15.5 feet.

The water has also receded from the streets along the riverfront and surrounding the campus of Reading Area Community College.

Upstream, near Hamburg, the NWS's gauge at 3 p.m. showed the Schuylkill's level there to be at 10.06 feet, nearly two feet below the 12-foot flood stage.

The river there crested Thursday morning at 15.67 feet. On Wednesday, the NWS had predicted that the river would stay just below flood stage.

More than 7 inches of rain fell on parts of Berks County on Wednesday, with a trained spotter in Huff's Church reporting 7.43 inches. Reading received 5.67 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

