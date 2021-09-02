READING, Pa. — The Schuylkill River in Reading fell back below flood stage Thursday afternoon, a few hours after it crested at 17.02.
At 3 p.m., the river was at 13.93 feet, according to the National Weather Service's gauge near the Penn Street Bridge. The flood stage there is 15.5 feet.
The water has also receded from the streets along the riverfront and surrounding the campus of Reading Area Community College.
Water levels have been receding at the Reading Area Community College. We will give you a look at how quickly the levels have gone down on the Berks Edition of @69News at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/RQ2pF4FjAM— Jack Reinhard (@JReinhardTV) September 2, 2021
Upstream, near Hamburg, the NWS's gauge at 3 p.m. showed the Schuylkill's level there to be at 10.06 feet, nearly two feet below the 12-foot flood stage.
The river there crested Thursday morning at 15.67 feet. On Wednesday, the NWS had predicted that the river would stay just below flood stage.
More than 7 inches of rain fell on parts of Berks County on Wednesday, with a trained spotter in Huff's Church reporting 7.43 inches. Reading received 5.67 inches, according to the National Weather Service.