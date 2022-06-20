PERRY TWP., Pa. - The Schuylkill County Sojourn is well underway.
Participants paddled their way through Berks County, as they push on towards Philadelphia.
The annual kayak trip arrived at the Yarnell Park Trail in Perry Township on Sunday, day two of the seven-day journey.
It started in Schuylkill Haven and ends 113 miles later, in Philadelphia.
"Sixty-five of our sojourners are doing the entire trip and camping along the way. But all together, we have 250 people paddling, and every day on the river we have about 125 people," said Elaine Schaefer, executive director.
This is the first time in three years the sojourn is being held in its full form.
Participants have come from as far away as Hawaii.