PERRY TWP., Pa. - The Schuylkill County Sojourn is crossing through Berks County.

Kayakers paddled their way to Riverfront Park in Reading Monday afternoon. They're on a 113-mile trek that started in Schuylkill Haven and will end in a few days in Philadelphia.

Officials with Schuylkill River Greenways say the Sojourn is a great way to highlight the Schuylkill River and introduce new people to it.

Organizers say they have 100 people taking part in the ride.

This is the first time in three years the sojourn is being held in its full form.

