POTTSTOWN, Pa. - When it comes to urban trails in the United States, the one that follows the Schuylkill River through southeastern Pennsylvania is among the best in the country, according to a USA Today contest.

The Schuylkill River Trail finished third in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Contest for Best Riverwalk, behind only the Wilmington Riverwalk in North Carolina and the Detroit International RiverWalk in Michigan.

The winners were chosen in the online contest from among a list of 20 American trails that were selected as the initial nominees by a panel of urban planning experts and USA Today 10Best editors.

More than 75 miles of the Schuylkill River Trail have been completed, including a 20-mile stretch between Reading and Pottstown and a 30-mile section between the village of Parker Ford in Chester County and Philadelphia. When the trail is finished, it will run 120 miles from Frackville, Schuylkill County, to Philadelphia.

In 2015, the SRT finished first in USA Today's 10Best contest for urban trails.

