READING, Pa. - A beloved trail that winds through Berks and four other counties is number one in a lot of peoples' hearts, but soon, it could be named number one in the country.
"This was a very big honor to receive," said Miica Patterson, communications director for Schuylkill River Greenways Heritage Area.
USA Today named the Schuylkill River Trail to its 10best RiverWalks in America, right up there with the likes of San Antonio and Chicago riverwalks. An online poll will show in less than 3 weeks if the Schuylkill River Trail reigns supreme.
"Depending on what section of the trail you're on, it all has a different aspect, a different scenic view, from urban views, more rural views, from hillsides, mountains," Patterson said. "It's just beautiful wherever you are."
While the Philadelphia sections of the trail may draw many Instagram-worthy views, the same same can be said for its stretch in Berks County, from Union Township, to Reading, to Hamburg. Officials said the pandemic's restrictions have led more people to discover the trail's beauty.
"In some areas, we've seen an increase of 200% or more," said Patterson. "People are really using this opportunity to get out and enjoy nature and really appreciating those outdoor spaces that are available to them."
You can vote online once a day until Feb. 15.