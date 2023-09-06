MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Berks County students will be ringing in the new year with a lot more cheer than usual.

Five of Schuylkill Valley High School's varsity cheerleaders received the All-American Cheerleader Award at the Universal Cheerleaders Association's Cheer Camp this summer.

That honor earned the Panthers an invitation to perform with other cheerleaders and dancers from around the country in front of 60,000 fans during the halftime show at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando on New Year's Day, Memphis-based Varsity Spirit announced Wednesday.

But before the student athletes can pack their bags for central Florida, they must raise an estimated $7,000 through sponsorships and individual donations to pay for their travel and accommodations.

Those who are interested in providing financial assistance can email nsonon617@gmail.com.

The group will also be hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser on Sun. Oct, 22, at the Fraternal Order of Police social club at 776 Mt. Laurel Rd. in Muhlenberg Township. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

As a whole at camp, Schuylkill Valley's cheer team earned first place in sideline and game routine and second place in game day, and it won the Camp Leadership Award.