HARRISBURG, Pa. - One of Berks County's public libraries is in store for a makeover.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education today has awarded a $134,721 Keystone Grant to the Schuylkill Valley Community Library in Leesport.
The library will use the money for building improvements, including replacing the roof, improving ADA accessibility, and adding restrooms, officials said.
"Libraries play a key role in our communities," said state Sen. Judy Schwank. "I'm thrilled to see some of these funds help make the Schuylkill Valley Community Library more accessible to the Leesport community."
Schuylkill Valley is the only library in Berks County and one of 18 across the state to receive a grant.