LEESPORT, Pa. – The Schuylkill Valley School Board voted 5-4 Monday night in favor of a plan which will require universal mask-wearing in schools.
Multiple parents took to the podium during the public comment section to voice their concerns with the requirement.
"How many of you wear a mask for eight hours a day and are not allowed to remove it unless you are given a mask break or are eating?" asked a parent who was against the mandate.
Other people voiced their support for mask requirements when students return to the classroom Aug. 30.
"It is my belief that if we keep masks optional, we are going to be put into a situation where many children will show up without masks and our cases will surge," said a person in favor of wearing masks.
Monday night's vote comes after the school district approved a plan in July which originally made it optional to wear a mask on school grounds and in buildings.
"Our children have enjoyed a normal summer playing with friends, participating in summer sports, going on vacations mask-free," said one parent. "It makes no sense now, because school is starting, that we have to play politics and mask up again."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics currently recommend wearing masks in school.
Some parents said they are concerned about COVID-19 spreading beyond the district.
"Please, for the sake of our children and our community, make masking mandatory until all students can be safely immunized," said a parent in favor of requiring masks.
The Diocese of Allentown also announced on Monday the decision to require mask-wearing. Berks Catholic High School is among the schools the diocese oversees.
Meanwhile, the Reading School Board is expected to make a decision this week.