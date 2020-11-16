ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Schuylkill Valley School District has moved to all-virtual instruction for the next two months.
The district's superintendent, Michael Mitchell Jr., said the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Berks County and the upcoming holidays were factors in his decision, adding that the health and safety of students, staff and the community are a priority.
"Out of an abundance of caution and due to overwhelming operational challenges due to COVID-19, the Schuylkill Valley School District will transition to the full virtual instructional delivery method," Mitchell said in an address on YouTube.
The virtual schedule will continue until Jan. 19. It's something Mitchell said wasn't an easy decision.
"By doing this, I can't guarantee that the numbers are going to go down," he said. "They probably won't, but what I can guarantee with nobody here [is] that nothing will spread during the school day, and that makes me sleep a lot better at night."
Mitchell said in the last eight days, the district has had six positive cases, although he said none of them was traced to events at the school.
With the concerning trend of increasing positive numbers and the likelihood of large gatherings with fewer precautions over the holidays, however, he decided it was in everyone's best interest to go all-virtual.
"As much as I love having the students here, as much as I know in-person instruction is proven better than virtual, the numbers are getting scary," said Mitchell.
The superintendent said the district will continue to monitor the situation.
He said he feels for any parents who need childcare and students who want to be physically in school, and he will be available for people to call or email with concerns or to vent.