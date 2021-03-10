TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Authorities said they have identified the woman accused of spitting in the face of a fellow driver on Route 61 in Berks County earlier this week.
Tammy L. Ambrose, 49 of Cressona, Schuylkill County, called the Tilden Township police late Monday night after seeing photos of herself on the news and social media, according to Chief William J. McEllroy III.
Those photos, the police said, were taken Monday afternoon by a 40-year-old man from New Holland, Lancaster County, who was driving a tractor-trailer in the area of Route 61 North and Lowland Road in Tilden Township.
According to the police, Ambrose stopped her red Suzuki sedan on the highway, forcing the truck's driver to stop. She then got out of her car, climbed up to the driver's side door, pounded on the window, and screamed profanities at the driver.
Ambrose, the police said, then opened the driver's door and spit saliva directly into his face while he was on the phone with a 911 operator.
When Ambrose realized that the truck's driver was on the phone with 911, she got back in her car and drove off, the police said.
During a second phone conversation with a Tilden Township police officer late Wednesday morning, Ambrose said she believed that the tractor-trailer's driver had cut her off earlier in traffic and wanted him to apologize to her, McEllroy said.
Ambrose was charged Thursday afternoon with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault (menacing), recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct, and summary offenses of harassment and careless driving.