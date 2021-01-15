HARRISBURG, Pa. - Berks County state Sen. Judy Schwank will be taking on a bigger role in Harrisburg over the next two years.
Schwank announced Friday that she has been named the Senate Democrat Caucus' administrator, which is a Senate leadership role.
"I look forward to continue working with my colleagues in the Democratic caucus to ensure that our legislative priorities reflect those of the people I represent," she said. "I am humbled by the trust my leadership has placed in me."
Schwank will also serve on five committees for the 2021-2022 legislative session. They are the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, on which she will continue in her role as the Democratic chair; the Appropriations Committee; the Aging and Youth Committee; the Health and Human Services Committee and the Game and Fisheries Committee.
"Serving on these key committees will allow me to discuss issues of critical importance to my constituents, like helping Berks County recover from COVID-19 both economically and through vaccine rollout," Schwank said.
This April will mark a decade of service for Schwank as a state senator.