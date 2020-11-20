Muhlenberg Township building

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Come Monday, state Sen. Judy Schwank's district office in Berks County will be temporarily off limits to the public.

Schwank announced the move Friday morning, citing the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the Reading area and across Pennsylvania.

"Out of an abundance of caution, our district office will temporarily close for in-person constituent service," Schwank said. "My staff, however, will continue to be available to help constituents with questions about or issues with state government."

Schwank's office is located within Muhlenberg Township's administration building on George Street, off the Fifth Street Highway.

To reach the office during business hours (Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), e-mail senatorschwank@pasenate.com; call 610-929-2151; or send a fax to 610-929-2576.

Any paperwork that constituents need Schwank's office to process can be mailed to:

 Sen. Judy Schwank
 210 George Street
 Suite 201
 Reading, PA 19605

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.