MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Come Monday, state Sen. Judy Schwank's district office in Berks County will be temporarily off limits to the public.
Schwank announced the move Friday morning, citing the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the Reading area and across Pennsylvania.
"Out of an abundance of caution, our district office will temporarily close for in-person constituent service," Schwank said. "My staff, however, will continue to be available to help constituents with questions about or issues with state government."
Schwank's office is located within Muhlenberg Township's administration building on George Street, off the Fifth Street Highway.
To reach the office during business hours (Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), e-mail senatorschwank@pasenate.com; call 610-929-2151; or send a fax to 610-929-2576.
Any paperwork that constituents need Schwank's office to process can be mailed to:
|Sen. Judy Schwank
|210 George Street
|Suite 201
|Reading, PA 19605