MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — As parents prepare to send their children back to school, there may be more involved this year than just making sure their backpacks are stocked with all the necessary supplies.
The recent rise in COVID-19 cases in and around Berks County has been top of mind for many people, and they may still have questions about the health and safety of students in the classroom.
Berks County state Sen. Judy Schwank has assembled a panel of experts to answer those questions during a telephone town hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Schwank's guests will be Dr. Olubunmi Ojikutu, the chair of pediatrics at Reading Hospital; Dr. Linda Bloom, the chief of the pediatric hospitalist division at Reading Hospital; Dr. Karen Wang, the director of pediatric services at Berks Community Health Center; and Joseph Macharola, the superintendent of the Muhlenberg School District.
Those who are interested in participating in the telephone town hall can register on Schwank's website or text SENSCHWANK to 833-TXT-LIVE (833-898-5483).