MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - More than 40,000 Berks residents -- nearly 10% of the county's population -- are food insecure, according to Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks across the country, including Helping Harvest.
Food bank officials said the grim statistic has only worsened over the past 11 months as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food pantries and mobile markets have popped up in new places around the county in an effort to feed more people, but more still needs to be done, according to state Sen. Judy Schwank, who will shine a spotlight on the issue during a virtual roundtable discussion next week.
Schwank said she will bring together a panel of guests, including Gisele Fetterman's Pennsylvania's second lady and a co-founder of 412 Food Rescue in Pittsburgh; Russell Redding, the state's secretary of agriculture; Jay Worrall, Helping Harvest's president; and Sandra Wise, executive director of Friend, Inc. Community Services, to talk about ways to combat hunger in Berks County.
"The coronavirus has made us all the more aware of how prevalent food insecurity is here in Berks County," Schwank said. "This roundtable is an opportunity to learn more about how our community has responded to this need, and what we can do going forward to support efforts to combat hunger."
The public is invited to participate in the virtual discussion, which will take place on Zoom next Wednesday, March 3, starting at 7 p.m. Questions for the panel can be submitted with a registration form on Schwank's website.