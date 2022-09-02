MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A veteran member of Berks County's state legislative delegation has expressed her support for the 700 hundred nursing home employees who went on strike Friday morning.

Sen. Judy Schwank said she supports the employees of Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation at Reading in their demands for fair pay and staffing.

"Just a few months ago, we passed a state budget that allocated $600 million to the nursing home industry, 70% of which is required to be used to support staff," the Democrat said in a statement Friday afternoon. "The employees on the picket lines have the most important jobs in these facilities and are coming off an incredibly challenging period during the pandemic. To deny them a fair contract, after all they've done these past few years and in the face of rising consumer costs, is simply wrong."

Schwank called on the nursing home's management to "do the right thing" and reward its employees for "the crucial work they do to look after our most vulnerable senior citizens."

In a statement provided to 69 News, Fairlane Gardens said it remains committed to its employees, offering them a new contract that includes:

Wage increases of as much as $4.00 per hour for some categories;

Certified nurses aides were offered more than 29% in increases, based on years of experience, boosting the may for many CNAs to more than $20 per hour;

Licensed practical nurses were offered more than 17% in increases, based on years of experience;

Cooks, based on years of experience, were offered more than 28% in increases;

An employer health plan with better benefits and reduced monthly premiums, significantly lowering the employee's out-of-pocket cost on co-pays and medications.

Fairlane Gardens added that it remains fully staffed to properly care for its residents.

In addition to Fairlane Gardens in Exeter Township, the strike is taking place at: