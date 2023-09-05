READING, Pa. – As temperatures continued to rise Tuesday, Reading School District leaders made the decision to dismiss students early at a number of their schools, including the high school.
"All of our cabinet members separated throughout the district and walked the hallways, talked to teachers, talked to students," said Yamil Sanchez-Rivera, the assistant superintendent of operations. "I personally was assigned to the high school, and I heard directly from students about how unbearable it was."
Sanchez-Rivera said the schools that closed early are ones that are under construction and in the process of getting air conditioning or schools with older air conditioning systems that are malfunctioning in some areas of the building.
The same schools will dismiss early Wednesday as well and will possibly extend through the remainder of the week, although that has not been confirmed.
"We will keep a close eye on temperatures for Thursday and Friday and make a decision Wednesday evening," said Sanchez-Rivera.
All those students now a have place cool off. Reading Mayor Eddie Moran has ordered all the city splash pads to remain open this week. Normally, they would have closed after Labor Day, but with this excessive heat, an exception is being made.
It's not just people who need to stay out of the heat — pets do, too. The Animal Rescue League of Berks has issued a code red in the City of Reading.
"Essentially what that means is we don't allow dogs to be outside unattended except for potty breaks and short exercise," said Ashley Mikulsky, acting CEO of ARL.
Just like people, pets in these extreme temperatures can suffer from heat exhaustion and other heat related issues.