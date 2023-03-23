WEST READING, Pa. - After months of maintenance and restoration, the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading is just about ready for the start of this year's Berks Jazz Fest.

An August fire caused significant damage, and we're finding out what has been done to get the building in shape.

Organizers say, thankfully, the flames were contained to what used to be the main entrance to their events.

The lobby will certainly look different when more than 1,000 people line up to take their seats Friday night.

Organizers say they're doing everything they can to be ready.

"It was just a lot of damage," said Tish Davis, director of event operations for Berks Arts.

Davis said she initially wondered if Berks Jazz Fest events could still happen at Scottish Rite Cathedral.

"We were, but I can tell you, one of the main people of this facility absolutely assured us they would be ready, and they were right," she said.

Black drapery hides the most significant damage. What's still exposed near the top will be covered sometime Friday, Davis said. There's also all new electrical wiring and new lighting.

"They got all new paint," explained Davis. "Everything in the auditorium had to be cleaned and freshened up."

Davis said it has been a diligent effort to get the building in shape. Organizers with Berks Arts are so thankful to have received approval for full occupancy, or just under 1,300 people, because Friday night's festival opener, Brian Culbertson, is sold out.

"We're doing everything possible to allow you to have a wonderful experience," she urged.

Audio checks happened Thursday afternoon, so that come this weekend, Berks Jazz Fest goes off without a hitch.

"By definition, Jazz is what you don't expect," said Craig Kaufmann, of Bauder Audio Systems. "Gathering that up for the production is always fun, challenging, but it's rewarding."

Tickets for Saturday's and Sunday's shows are still available.

"If you're coming out to see a show, come early, get parking, come in, have a drink, shop, mingle around," said Davis. "Doors will be open two hours before every show."

Right now, police have not revealed too many details about the fire.

Davis said someone threw a Molotov cocktail through the window, and people still have no idea why.

On a more positive note, Davis said they’re so excited for the concerts and encourage anyone looking for something to do to stop by.