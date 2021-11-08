SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Helping Harvest food bank is preparing its shelves for what it hopes will be an influx of donations from the community.
The Hawk Mountain Council of Boy Scouts of America will hold its 35th annual Scouting for Food drive in Berks and Schuylkill counties this Saturday, Nov. 13.
The scouts are asking people to leave nonperishable food donations (no glass) on their front porch by 8 a.m. that day. The scouts will then collect the items and hand them over to Helping Harvest.
"Hundreds of Scouts, families, and leaders associated with Scouting units across Berks and Schuylkill counties, will be participating," said Jim Milham, scout executive and CEO of Hawk Mountain Council. "Annually, the Scouts of the Hawk Mountain Boy Scout Council, collect over 140,000 pounds of food for those in the community."
Helping Harvest said the amount of food donated by the community and collected by the scouts makes the effort its second-biggest food drive of the year and provides a major boost to its inventory ahead of the holiday and winter seasons.
"This year, the food drive is more critical than ever before as we have seen the lines of those seeking help swell as a result of the COVID pandemic," said Jay Worrall, Helping Harvest's president. "We are hopeful the Boy Scouts and the community will once again rally for a successful Scouting for Food to help us ensure no hungry family needs to go without food on their plates."
Helping Harvest supplies food to more more than 320 partner food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and after-school programs in Berks and Schuylkill counties.