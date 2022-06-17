LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A scratch-off ticket worth $1 Million dollars was sold in Berks County.
The winning Power Payday ticket was sold at Radcliffe's Great Valu, located in the 900 block of State St. in Longswamp Township. Radcliffe's receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials say Power Payday is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.