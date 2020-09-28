READING, Pa. - Helping Harvest is supplying a new food pantry in northwest Reading.
The Rehoboth Seventh-Day Adventist Church at Lackawanna and Snyder streets in the city's Glenside neighborhood hosted its first food pantry Monday afternoon.
Helping Harvest said the church's members reached out to the Spring Township-based food bank about starting the pantry to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the initial distribution, Helping Harvest said it packed enough food to serve up to 100 families.
The pantry will operate on the last Monday of each month, from 4 until 6 p.m. The church is located at 1502 Snyder Street, across from Glenside Elementary School.