WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police and communities in Pennsylvania and beyond are looking.  

"For those of you that have been on the road or are traveling, there are a lot of signs out there now notifying people to look for this car," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. 
 
Police are searching for 5-year-old Braelyn King and 4-year-old Aaliah King. They say the kids are with their mother, 22-year-old Eden Matthews, who's from Virginia. 
 
Police say she took the kids from their grandmother's house on Delaware Avenue in Wyomissing on Wednesday. 
 
An Amber alert was not issued because according to police it didn't meet the criteria. However, a missing persons alert was issued. 
 
"There are a lot of intricacies in many of these custodial situations," Adams explained. "Each custodial situation sort of has different criteria involved with it."
 
Police say the mother was charged with neglect in Virginia. This specific situation involved what police called "a plan" between a children and youth outfit in Virginia for the kids to stay with their grandmother in Wyomissing. It was not a court order, though, so the mother's parental rights were still maintained.
 
Police say Matthews came from Virginia to visit, then took her cousin's 2021 black Hyundai Tucson and took off with her two kids.
 
"We are all very concerned about the health and welfare of these children," Adams said. 
 
Police say the kids could be at risk. 
 
"She had made a statement to her mother that she didn't feel she was in the right state of mind," said Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips. "Based upon that ,the family advised that she was using drugs."
 
State and local police have alerts out around the Wyomissing area and in Virginia.
 
“We have a few locations that we have possibilities that she may be," Phillips said. "We've relayed that information to Prince William County (Virginia)."
