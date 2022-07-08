LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP. Pa. — Search-and-rescue crews and volunteers were back out for a second day of searching for a missing teen in Lower Heidelberg Township.

Diane Wentzel, her son and a third person spent time searching Friday morning in Cacoosing Park after learning 16-year-old Aiden Milam, who has autism, was missing.

She said they went a few miles and spent about two hours looking.

"My concern was if we did come across him what do you say? How do you approach him," said Wentzel.

Lower Heidelberg Township Police Chief Chris Stouch said Aiden was last seen Wednesday night. Search and rescue personnel were at the park for much of the day Friday.

"We've had multiple search teams come out," Stouch said, "helicopter, drones, dogs; we searched this entire area. We're going to continue to search until we find him."

Aiden Milam

The chief said Aiden was found after an exhaustive search when he left home a few years ago. He's now been put in the national database as an endangered person.

"I would describe him as medium level functioning autism," said Stouch. "He also has some other conditions where a little bit a sense of worriment come in about it. That's why I think it's so important that we find him as the hours pass here."

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you