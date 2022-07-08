LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP. Pa. — Search-and-rescue crews and volunteers were back out for a second day of searching for a missing teen in Lower Heidelberg Township.
Diane Wentzel, her son and a third person spent time searching Friday morning in Cacoosing Park after learning 16-year-old Aiden Milam, who has autism, was missing.
She said they went a few miles and spent about two hours looking.
"My concern was if we did come across him what do you say? How do you approach him," said Wentzel.
Lower Heidelberg Township Police Chief Chris Stouch said Aiden was last seen Wednesday night. Search and rescue personnel were at the park for much of the day Friday.
"We've had multiple search teams come out," Stouch said, "helicopter, drones, dogs; we searched this entire area. We're going to continue to search until we find him."
The chief said Aiden was found after an exhaustive search when he left home a few years ago. He's now been put in the national database as an endangered person.
"I would describe him as medium level functioning autism," said Stouch. "He also has some other conditions where a little bit a sense of worriment come in about it. That's why I think it's so important that we find him as the hours pass here."