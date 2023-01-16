EXETER TWP., Pa. - It appears the search has stopped, or paused, at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Exeter Township.

This is just days after sources told our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that investigators were searching the landfill related to the case of a missing Montgomery County woman.

The search for that woman, 43-year-old mom Jennifer Brown, has been going on for about two weeks.

Brown lives on Stratford Court in Limerick Township, Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County DA said she was last seen by a friend and business associate.

Philadelphia Police could be seen at her apartment complex and a dumpster was towed away on January 6th.

The DA said Brown's car was parked outside her home, and her keys, wallet, purse and work cell phone were found inside.

As for her personal cell phone, authorities said that's missing and hasn't been communicating since the morning of January 4th, the day after she was last seen.

Eric Robuck, CEO of cyber security company the Valander Group, said a cell phone can be tracked until it's turned off or dies.

"It writes to a file saying this is what I have, this is who you are, this is where you are, this is what you're doing," said Robuck.

He said his guess is the value of finding a phone is determining its exact location.

"A lot of information is not stored on your phone, a lot of information is stored at Google or stored out at the cell phone providers," Robuck added.

Brown's family and friends have put up fliers and held a vigil, praying for her safe return.

They're offering a $15,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or the Montgomery County detectives.