READING, Pa.- Reading Mayor Eddie Morán made a formal announcement Wednesday that the city's search for a new police chief is underway.

Mayor Morán says his administration has put the information out to a number of organizations that will target qualified candidates for the position.

He says the search is expected to take between four to six months.

Morán acknowledged Deputy Chief Javier Ruiz will take on the role of the city's interim police chief while a nationwide search is conducted for a permanent replacement for former chief Richard Tornielli.

"The search will be led by the human resource department along with the managing director," said Morán .

Ruiz was second in command under the previous leadership, and Moran says he was the logical choice to lead the police department while the search and interview process goes forward.

"With collaboration of the captains, lieutenants, sergeants, and officers, the city will be in good hands," said Ruiz.

Morán says the RPD's current command staff will work alongside Ruiz, and managing director and former police chief Bill Heim will be part of that team.

As for a permanent selection, the administration will be reviewing applicants, conducting interviews, and entertaining both internal and external candidates.

"We are always going to do our due diligence and make sure that we do a process that is fair and appropriate for everybody that is involved," said Moran.

Mayor Morán says the city remains committed to making sure its streets are safe and protected.

The mayor also says when it comes down to the final few candidates for chief, his administration is looking at the possibility of holding an open session where the public can meet the candidates and listen to discussion about topics of interest to the community.