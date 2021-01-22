MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Additional crews have been dispatched for what is now being called a recovery operation at a water-filled quarry in Berks County.
The search of the quarry, which is located between the Fifth Street Highway and Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township, began late Friday morning, when a man went into the water. He was reportedly visible for only a few minutes before dropping beneath the surface.
Several rescue teams that responded have put their boats on the water. They have been using sonar in an effort to locate the man. A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter also circled overhead for a time.
The search teams report that the water is at least 50 feet deep in some places.
