WINDSOR TWP., Pa. — An air, ground, and water search is underway for a man who has gone missing in Berks County.
The older man, whose name hasn't been released, hasn't been seen since early Saturday morning, but officials said they weren't informed of his disappearance until Thursday evening.
Crews are searching an area along the Maiden Creek off Dreibelbis Road (Route 143) in Perry and Windsor townships, between Virginville and Lenhartsville. We're told they're using drones, ATVs, and a cadaver dog.
