Search for missing man in Windsor
Jace Codi | 69 News

WINDSOR TWP., Pa. — An air, ground, and water search is underway for a man who has gone missing in Berks County.

The older man, whose name hasn't been released, hasn't been seen since early Saturday morning, but officials said they weren't informed of his disappearance until Thursday evening.

Crews are searching an area along the Maiden Creek off Dreibelbis Road (Route 143) in Perry and Windsor townships, between Virginville and Lenhartsville. We're told they're using drones, ATVs, and a cadaver dog.

Refresh this page for more information as it becomes available.

Search for missing man in Berks

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.