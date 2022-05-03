EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors heard an update Tuesday night on the search for a new superintendent to replace Kimberly Minor, whose last day is May 3.
Board President Ann Hearing reported that a survey was completed to solicit insight about qualities and experience that community members deem important in a new individual to lead the district.
District administrators, faculty members, support staff, board members, residents with and without children in the district, parents and guardians of students attending non-Exeter schools, community civic leaders and local business owners were among the people who participated in the survey. In addition, 75 district students completed a student survey.
A quick summary of the survey results, Hearing noted, showed that in the area of expertise, respondents found communication and academic performance to be most important. In regard to style of leadership, the community would like to see a superintendent who is accessible, approachable, visible and decisive.
The most preferred personal qualities are integrity and commitment, Hearing said of the survey results. Regarding the dimensions of district leadership, she said the community would like to see an innovative role model and a vision.
A superintendent who lives in the community and a team player were the "wants" of the community, she added.
Hearing said the board has created a profile of a leader who has five qualities: is trustworthy, is a communicator, is committed to Exeter Township School District, is visible and is a team builder.
There are 14 applicants, Hearing noted. Several are from Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, Chester County, and western Pennsylvania, while others are from Maryland, South Carolina and Nevada.
The board has decided to move forward with interviewing eight candidates.
May 9 and May 10 will be the initial screening interviews, Hearing said. May 18 will be the second-round interviews with May 19 and May 31 set aside for final interviews, site visits and contract negotiations.