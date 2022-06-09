READING, Pa. - Police say a cocaine dealer is off the streets after serving a search warrant in Reading.
On Thursday, Reading Police officers, along with Central Berks Police Department and Berks County Drug Task Force, served the search warrant inside a residence in the 200 block of Endlich Avenue in Mt. Penn.
Officials say Jonathan Raul Smith was located inside and was arrested without incident.
Smith was identified as a “street level” dealer in May, police report. Officials say Smith was selling cocaine within the City of Reading.
An investigation revealed Smith was selling his product within the City of Reading, but he was living and storing the illegal drugs in Mt. Penn.
The search of the Endlich Avenue residence revealed the following items of evidence:
- Approximately 881 grams of suspected bulk methamphetamine
- Approximately eleven grams of suspected crack cocaine
- Approximately thirteen grams of suspected powder cocaine
- 84 bags of suspected crack cocaine
- Eight bags of suspected powder cocaine
- Six ecstasy pills
- Approximately $8,489 believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales
- Paraphernalia, including scale and packaging material
The total street value of the illegal drugs was estimated to be more than $47,000.
Smith was charged and taken to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center.