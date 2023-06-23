READING, Pa. - Police in Reading say the second victim of a deadly Penn Street shooting has died.

29-year-old Jamar Oliver passed away as a result of his injuries, authorities said.

According to investigators, on June 18, Oliver and 32-year-old Jorge Mercado-Castro were in a car in the 300 block of Penn Street around 1 a.m. when they were both shot.

Mercado-Castro was struck in the head and died at the hospital the following day.

24-year-old Kevin Irizzarry-DeMarco and 31-year-old John Roman are accused of opening fire on the vehicle.

The pair are already in custody facing homicide charges in the death of Mercado-Castro.

Authorities say charges will be upgraded for Oliver's murder.