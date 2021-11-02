READING, Pa. — An important security measure has been added to part of the Schuylkill River Trail where several shootings have happened over the years. Most recently, a man was shot last winter by two men who tried to rob him on a stretch of the trail in Cumru Township.
"I think it sent some repercussions through our community about the danger of one of the nicest trails we have in our county," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Schuylkill River Greenways and others began efforts earlier this year to make the trail safer. Adams contributed $35,000 from his office's drug forfeiture fund toward installing the security cameras, which has been mostly completed.
"It's not where anyone should have any fear of being a victim of a crime," Adams said. "The cameras will help us solve crime that may occur in this area, but I think most importantly, the fact that we now have cameras there, we're going to deter crime."
The most recent shooting remains unsolved. Adams said it's still an active investigation.
"It's really important to send a message to the criminals that if you think about committing a crime on this trail," Adams said, "we're going to catch you, we're going to prosecute you, and you're going to go to jail for a long time."