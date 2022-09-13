A backyard memorial is how Troy Rickenbach's family members are remembering him after he lost his life in the line of duty as a security guard in southern Berks County last month.

"I'm out here every night talking to him," said Troy's twin, Jason Rickenbach. "This is my sanctuary, I guess you would call it."

Jason said his family will never be the same after his brother's death.

"Growing up, people always asked me what it feels like being a twin, and I couldn't explain it until this situation happened," Jason said. "It's being one, and I feel like a piece of me is always going to be missing now."

Troy and another security guard were shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle in a lot they were working at in New Morgan on Aug. 6. Troy was fatally wounded; his killer has not been caught.

"We're out there trying to find him," said his mother, Cathy Lightcap, "[with] pamphlets, billboards are going to go up. We need to find him."

The Pennsylvania State Police released a composite sketch of the guy they're after. He's described as being approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 230 pounds.

The family is urging people to speak up.

"I don't want to see another family go through what we went through," said Troy's sister, Tonya Yambo. "I want justice for my brother and his kids and the family."

Troy's mom said her son's children were his world. He left behind an 8-year-old, a 5-year-old. and a 2-year-old.

"We just explained to them that their daddy went to work and got shot and he's not coming home anymore," said Lightcap. "He's in Heaven."

They want the man responsible behind bars.

"He's going to do it again, so let's prevent that," said Jason. "Let's not let this happen again."

If you recognize the man in the sketch or have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the state police by calling 610-378-4011. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with alertberks. Crime Alert is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.