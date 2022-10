READING, Pa. - A security officer is recovering from a shooting in Reading over the weekend.

Officials say he showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man told investigators he was shot in the back as he was getting into his car near the bar where he works.

Police say he crashed while driving to the hospital, and had to walk the rest of the way to get care.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call police 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County.