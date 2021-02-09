Sen. Bob Casey held a virtual meeting with healthcare experts and Berks County community leaders on Monday.
"The most important thing the federal government is going to do in the next couple of weeks is pass a big bill; not a scaled back bill," he said.
The bill to which Casey was referring has been criticized by conservatives for its size and scope. At $1.9 trillion, it's more than half the money the federal government brought in on taxes last year. If signed into law, the bill could allocate up to $160 billion for vaccine distribution efforts.
"We need hundreds of millions of more doses," Casey noted. However, he says an insufficient amount of vaccine isn't the only hurdle officials are facing. The senator says many people also have been getting bad information about the vaccine.
"A lot of misinformation that comes from a lot of different places," he remarked.
Communities with poor access to health care continue to face unique challenges — not only in terms of vaccine distribution but also educating people about the vaccine.
"Barriers of language, barriers of transportation to get the vaccine, that's where the Hispanic center plays a role," said Michael Toledo, president and CEO of Centro Hispano Daniel Torres Inc.
The center, located in Reading, is a local affiliate of UnidosUS, a nonpartisan advocacy group for Latinos. The organization is focusing on a marketing strategy across the county to highlight the importance of the vaccine.
"If we can continue to be consistent in our messaging of how important it is, and the sooner we're able to get the vaccine when it becomes available, the sooner we'll be able to get back to some degree of normalcy," Toledo said.
According to the latest data available from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, only about 4,000 Hispanics have been fully vaccinated. More than 134,000 non-Hispanics have been fully vaccinated.