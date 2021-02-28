BERN TWP., Pa. -- A years-long effort to release undocumented migrant children and their families from the Berks County Residential Center appears to be over.
Sunday afternoon, U.S. Senator Bob Casey revealed the remaining individuals were released within the past few days.
Casey's office said an ICE official them those migrant families were released from the Berks facility around 1 p.m. Friday. But, few details are available and everyone involved in the efforts to release those individuals are being mum on what ultimately prompted the decision to release them.
Thea county-owned facility contracted by the federal government was a ghost town Sunday afternoon. A 69 News crew attempted to speak with someone at the center in-person, but once inside a janitor said no one was there to see the news crew.
For years, protestors gathered regularly outside demanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security free undocumented immigrant families the U.S. government was keeping there.
In a statement Sunday, Casey wrote: "This is a long overdue step to deliver justice to vulnerable migrant families, including children. The next step is to permanently close the center so that no future family or child is forced to go through what these families have endured."
The facility has been under scrutiny for years and is one of just three in the entire United States housing individuals awaiting legal proceedings.
In 2019, then Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale called for officials to shut it down for good.
He said it routinely violated the Flores Agreement, which says immigrant children can't be detained for more than 20 days. At the time of his review, he said a 6-year-old had spent 167 days at the facility.
Officials who oversee the facility have said residents were well cared for. Last year, they noted that inspectors with the state Department of Human Services visited the center dozens of times since 2015 and praised it for "the excellent work performed by employees and the quality of the facility."
The center was also inspected twice monthly by both the Department of Homeland Security and Danya International, a federal government contractor, according to a 2020 report from the MacMain Law Group, a West Chester-based firm, on behalf of the Berks County Residential Center.
That 2020 report said the Berks facility "provides an avenue for the residents, undocumented illegal immigrants seeking asylum, to maintain family unity while ICE enforces immigration laws."
Casey has been concerned about the conditions at the facility dating back to the Obama Administration when he expressed those concerns to Homeland Security.
He also called for an end to the detention of four children and their mothers during the Trump Administration and asked ICE officials to answer for their treatment of individuals after meeting with several families who claimed they were denied access to medical care, mental health services, adequate sleep and information about the length of their detentions.
The facility is owned by Berks County.
69 News reached out to the Berks County Commissioners for comment, however they aren't saying anything at this point.
Meanwhile, both Casey and some longtime advocates are gathering more details now and expect to say more Monday.