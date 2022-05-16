READING, Pa. - U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced new funding for upgrades at Berks Latino Workforce Development Corporation.
$500,000 of federal funds will be used to update Tec Centro in Reading. The organization provides job and skill training for people with low-incomes.
Casey says the funding will help the group with its work to boost employment in the region.
He says one of the biggest challenges Pennsylvania is facing is the workforce.
"We have to invest in the workforce of the future. I'm so grateful to be part of a team that's making these investments," said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D).
Officials say 80% of Tec Centro clients in the last eight years have increased their income by at least 40% after working with its services.